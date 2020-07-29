Photo Release

July 29, 2020 Bato bats for reimposition of death penalty: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa delivers a privilege speech Wednesday, July 29, 2020, batting for the reinstatement of death penalty in the country and urged his colleagues to start deliberations on several bills reimposing the capital punishment. Dela Rosa said he has been receiving numerous inquiries in his Facebook account on the status of the measure, being an author of one of the filed bills. “I ran in the 2019 elections with the single platform and that is the reimposition of the death penalty and the people voted for me based on that platform. Since we are representing the people, we should heed the call of the people that the death penalty should be revived. That is their wish that’s why they voted for me,” he said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)