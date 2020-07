Photo Release

July 29, 2020 Back to work: Sen. Win Gatchalian returns to the Senate plenary session Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after a day of hiatus. Gatchalian virtually attended Tuesday’s session after being exposed to Majority Leader Migz Zubiri who was tested positive for Covid 19 following a swab test last Monday. Confirmatory test, however, with the Philippine Red Cross last Tuesday showed that Zubiri was free from the live coronavirus strain that causes Covid-19. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)