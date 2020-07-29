Photo Release

July 29, 2020 Level the employment playing field: Sen. Imee Marcos, noting that there has been discrimination in the employment of women because of extended maternity leave, says she will propose to expand parental leave to include the father. Marcos, presiding over the virtual hearing on several anti-discrimination bills Wednesday, July 29, 2020, said having a parental leave would finally equalize or level the employment playing field and that taking care of the newborn should be a shared responsibility of both husband and wife or both partners. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)