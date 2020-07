Photo Release

July 29, 2020 Hearing on Anti-Discrimination: Sen. Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Committee on Cultural Communities, presides over the virtual hearing Wednesday, July 29, 2020, on proposed measures seeking to prohibit discrimination against people based on their age, sex, civil status, color, economic status, ethnicity, medical condition, physical disability, political opinion or affiliation, race, or religious belief. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)