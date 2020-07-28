Photo Release

July 28, 2020 Bayanihan to Recover as One Act passed: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III presides on the second day of the 2nd Regular Session of the 18th Congress Tuesday, July 28, 2020, with the passage of Bayanihan to Recover as One Act with a vote of 22-1. The measure was the Upper Chamber’s first agenda for the day. A sequel to the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, the measure outlines P140 billion stimulus package designed to help the economy recover as the country grapples with COVID-19. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)