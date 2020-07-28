Photo Release

July 28, 2020 Drilon on PH testing capacity: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon expresses his surprise over the Philippines’ testing capacity for Covid-19 during Tuesday’s hybrid session, July 28, 2020. “God help us if we have a capacity to test only 10,000 people per day. We will never get out of these repeated lockdowns because we do not have an accurate data as to the number of positive cases and this is really worrisome. The continued lockdowns has caused us so much sufferings in terms of our economy,” according to Drilon. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)