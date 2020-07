Photo Release

July 28, 2020 Bayanihan 2 approved: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Committee on Finance, steers the approval of Bayanihan to Recover as One Act Tuesday, July 28, 2020. “The new law will also allow the government to continue providing assistance to Filipino businesses and workers impacted by the pandemic, including our overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were either repatriated or whose deployments were suspended,” Angara said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)