July 28, 2020 PH hits 1.3M Covid tests: Sen. Pia Cayetano shares the information with her colleagues as relayed to her by deputy chief implementer for National Action Plan Against Covid-19 Vince Dizon that the government’s target of conducting one million tests by July has been met, with 32,000 Covid tests now being conducted daily. During Tuesday’s plenary session, July 28, 2020, Cayetano said the latest figures showed that the Philippines has already conducted a total of 1.3 million tests, second to South Korea which has the highest number of tested individuals at 1.5 million in the Asian region. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)