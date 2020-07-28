Photo Release

July 28, 2020 Bills increasing hospital bed capacity approved: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go thanks his colleagues during Tuesday’s hybrid session, July 28, 2020 for supporting the approval of seven house bills seeking to upgrade the bed capacity of several hospitals across the country. “I thank and express my gratitude to this August Chamber for supporting these measures that will improve and further capacitate some of our government hospitals. This health crisis has highlighted the need to address the lack of appropriate facilities and equipment in our government hospitals, most especially in the provinces,” Go said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)