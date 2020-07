Photo Release

July 28, 2020 More to come: Sen. Imee Marcos, in explaining her affirmative vote on Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Senate Bill 1564), expresses hope that the government will provide further stimulus measures for the recovery of the economy and protection of the people’s health. “I vote with a deeply qualified assent relying almost entirely on the government’s guarantee that there will be much more to come for our harried and anxious populace,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/OS Marcos)