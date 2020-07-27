Photo Release

July 27, 2020 Senate officers at PRRD’s 5th SONA: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III (middle) is accompanied by the upper chambers’ key officers to listen to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Complex in Quezon City, Monday, July 27, 2020. In photo are (from left) Deputy Secretary for Administration and Finance Services Arnel Jose Bañas, Senate Secretary Myra Marie Villarica, Deputy Secretary for Legislation Edwin Bellen and Sergeant-at-Arms MGen. (ret.) Rene Samonte. (Photo by the Office of the Senate President)