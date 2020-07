Photo Release

July 27, 2020 We Heal as One SONA 2020: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III (left) joins House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano at the Batasang Pambansa Complex Monday, July 27, 2020 to hear President Rodrigo Duterte deliver his 5th State of the Nation Address. Duterte called on government agencies to be at the forefront in addressing the needs of the people in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Office of the Senate President)