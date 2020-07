Photo Release

July 27, 2020 Ready for SONA: Senate President Vicente Sotto III and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano are seen in a huddle at the plenary hall of the House of Representatives in Quezon City while waiting for the arrival of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte who will deliver his 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA) Monday, July 27, 2020. (Photo by the Office of the Senate President)