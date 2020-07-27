Photo Release

July 27, 2020 Senate President’s presser pre-SONA: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III holds a virtual press conference with Senate beat reporters at the Recto Room located at the second floor of the Senate Building in Pasay City after the ceremonial opening of the 18th Congress’ 2nd Regular Session Monday morning, July 27, 2020. Sotto said the Senate's priority legislations include those addressing the coronavirus pandemic and the recovery of the country’s economy. He said pressing matters needing Senate investigation will also be accommodated. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)