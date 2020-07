Photo Release

July 27, 2020 On Philhealth probe: Sen. Bong Go, during a virtual press conference after the opening of the 2nd Regular Session of the 18th Congress Monday, July 27, 2020, answers reporters' queries about the alleged corruption in Philhealth. Go, chairman of the Committee on Health and Demography, said he would not allow corruption to continue in the agency and those responsible should be held accountable. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)