Photo Release

July 27, 2020 Senators reunite amid pandemic: A big number of senators reunite for the opening of the 2nd Regular Session of the 18th Congress since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). While only a few senators physically attended hybrid hearings during the seven-week recess, 17 senators physically attended Monday’s session, July 27, 2020. In photo are (from left) Senators Grace Poe, Win Gatchalian, Joel Villanueva and Nancy Binay. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)