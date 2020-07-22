Photo Release

July 22, 2020 Cooperatives’ significant contribution: Sen. Risa Hontiveros during the virtual hearing of the Sub-Committee on Cooperatives of the Committee on Local Governments Wednesday, July 22, 2020, expresses the belief that the significant contribution of the cooperatives to the country’s economy could further improve if government support will be expanded, and through measures such as making the creation of a cooperatives officer position mandatory in all local government units. Based on the data of the Cooperative Development Authority, cooperatives have contributed around 10 to 12 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product and have directly generated 513,200 jobs and indirectly 2.5 million jobs. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)