July 22, 2020 4th, 5th, 6th class municipalities incapable of having coop officers: Sen. Imee Marcos, during the Sub-Committee on Cooperatives of the Committee on Local Governments’ virtual hearing Wednesday, July 22, 2020, says 4th, 5th and 6thclass provinces, cities and municipalities are incapable of creating positions for cooperatives officers because of budgetary constraints. Marcos recommended that existing items in the 4th, 5th and 6th municipalities could be occupied by appointed cooperative officers and that the Department of Budget and Management should increase the budget for the Cooperative Development Authority. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)