July 22, 2020 Mandatory cooperative development officer position in LGUs: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri presides over a virtual hearing of the Sub-Committee on Cooperatives Wednesday, July 22, 2020, on several measures making the position of a cooperatives officer mandatory in the municipal, city and provincial levels. Zubiri said that currently, only 305 out of 1,715 LGUs have cooperative development officers throughout the country. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)