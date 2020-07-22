Photo Release

July 22, 2020 Gatchalian presides over Education hearing: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, presides over a hybrid hearing Wednesday, July 22, 2020, tackling House Bill No. 4952 which seeks to declare Waling-Waling as the National Orchid of the Philippines; House Bill No. 5643, which seeks to declare Cagayan de Oro River as a Cultural Heritage Zone; and House Bill No. 5644, which seeks to declare Carcar City as a Cultural Heritage Zone. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)