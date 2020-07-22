Photo Release

July 22, 2020 Zero capital outlay for 2021 for PH heritage sites: Sen. Nancy Binay inquires into the amount slashed in the proposed budget of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) for 2021. Binay was told during Wednesday’s hybrid hearing conducted by the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, July 22, 2020, that the agency’s P300 million allocation for capital outlay next year has been taken out by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) while more than P100 million appropriated for the same item this year was reverted to the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act or RA 11469, the law that granted President Duterte additional authority to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)