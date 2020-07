Photo Release

July 22, 2020 Carcar City as a cultural heritage zone gets Imee’s support: Sen. Imee Marcos during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture Committee Wednesday, July 22, 2020, expresses full support for House Bill 5644 which seeks to declare the city of Carcar in the province of Cebu a cultural heritage zone. Marcos also hopes that adequate funding support will be extended by the government to back up the declaration. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)