Photo Release

July 21, 2020 Prioritizing flagship programs on transportation: Sen. Pia Cayetano presides over the continuation of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking’s virtual hearing, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, on sustainable and alternative modes of transportation and other mobility options. According to Cayetano, aside from promoting the use of bicycles, there is a need to prioritize the flagship programs of the government on transportation such as the bus rapid transit, the Metro Rail Transit and the use of water vehicles along Pasig river. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)