Photo Release

July 16, 2020 Go encourages use of bicycles: Sen. Bong Go advocates the use of bicycles during a virtual hearing on several proposals to promote sustainable and alternative modes of transportation Thursday, July 16, 2020. “I have urged concerned government agencies to designate bike lanes, including the lighting, to ensure ease and safety for those who opt to choose this mode of transportation,” Go said. He said social distancing has become a need under the Covid-19 pandemic and bicycling is a simple way to commute to work. It would also ensure a healthier lifestyle for the public, Go added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)