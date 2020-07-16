Photo Release

July 16, 2020 Hearing on sustainable transportation: Sen. Pia Cayetano presides over a virtual hearing of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking Thursday, July 16, 2020, on various proposed measures seeking to promote sustainable and alternative modes of transportation and other mobility options. The proposed policies and guidelines promoting walking and bicycling aim to address traffic issues and encourage a healthier lifestyle. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)