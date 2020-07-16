Photo Release

July 16, 2020 Quality education for learners with disabilities: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, presides over a technical working group (TWG) meeting Thursday, July 16, 2020, tackling bills on special education and inclusive education for children and youth with special needs. The TWG consolidates proposals to institutionalize the provision of services and assistance that will make quality education accessible to learners with disabilities. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)