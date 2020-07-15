Photo Release

July 15, 2020 Hybrid Election Act: Sen. Imee Marcos presides over the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation virtual hearing Wednesday, July 15, 2020 on the proposal to conduct hybrid national, local and ARMM elections, through manual voting and counting at the precinct level, and automated transmission and canvassing of results. Marcos said the electorate wants to witness manual tallying, either through a projector or the old school chalk and blackboard tallying instead of ballots being fed to a machine. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)