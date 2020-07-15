Photo Release

July 15, 2020 Funding the proposed hybrid elections: Sen. Nancy Binay inquires the feasibility of funding a hybrid election system that will use a combination of manual voting and counting at the precinct level and automated transmission and canvassing in the next round of poll exercise. In a virtual hearing Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Binay was told that it will cost the Commission on Elections (Comelec) an additional P2.5 billion on top of the proposed P24 billion budget for 2021 to purchase projectors for an estimated 100,000 cluster precincts and that using the old counting machines will prove to be expensive as refurbishment and recondition will cost half of the annual budget of the Comelec. “We know that funding source could be a problem and we do not want to pass a legislation that will only end up as an unfunded law,” Binay stressed. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)