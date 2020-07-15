Photo Release

July 15, 2020 Tolentino supports hybrid elections: Sen. Francis Tolentino supports a proposal introduced by Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Sen. Cynthia Villar to conduct a hybrid national, local and ARRM elections through manual voting and counting at the precinct level, and automated transmission and canvassing of results. “The bottom line is to personally convince the voters or the general public that the votes garnered by the candidates is the reflection of the true will of the people in a particular voting center,” Tolentino said during a virtual hearing on the Hybrid Election Act Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)