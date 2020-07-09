Photo Release

July 9, 2020 Cayetano on health care in the future: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, presides over Thursday’s virtual hearing, July 9, 2020, on the country’s delivery of health service under the new normal. “The pandemic we are experiencing has opened a lot of people’s eyes, probably not the experts' because these are the things that they have been conscious of, but a lot of laymen and policymakers have become conscious of the need to be assessed, how much attention and resources they are devoting to health care,” she said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)