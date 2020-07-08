Photo Release

July 8, 2020 PH Red Cross, EU diplomats reinforce partnership through blood donation: The Philippine Red Cross (PRC), headed by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senator Richard J. Gordon, welcomed the members of the European Union (EU) delegation and Ambassadors in the Philippines, and diplomatic staff from the EU member states as they donated blood to PRC as a response to the Red Cross’ call for blood donations. According to the donors, it is their personal support to the Filipinos as they understand that blood banks are currently suffering from the absence of donations due to the quarantine restrictions. Among the members of the EU delegation are Charge d’ Affaires Thomas Wiersing, Greek Ambassador Antonis Alexandris, Netherlands Ambassador Saskia De Lang, Consul General Fernando Heredia from the Spanish Embassy, Sweden Ambassador Harald Fries, and Romanian Ambassador Mihail Bujor.