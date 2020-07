Photo Release

July 7, 2020 Waste-To-Energy national policy: Sen. Win Gatchalian listens intently to the suggestions of the stakeholders in the Senate Energy Committee’s technical working group (TWG) meeting, July 7, 2020. The panel is fine-tuning the provisions of a measure seeking to establish a national energy policy and regulatory framework for facilities utilizing waste-to-energy (WTE) technologies. (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)