Photo Release

July 6, 2020 Marcos to ERC: Sen. Imee Marcos, during the Energy Committee hybrid hearing Monday, July 6, 2020 on the effects of the pandemic on the electric energy sector, asks the Energy Regulatory Commission on its grievance mechanisms to handle around 47,000 complaints it has received, especially on the spike of electric billings during pandemic. Marcos also asked the net demand for electricity, given the reduction of demand from the industrial sector and the increase of demand from residential consumers. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)