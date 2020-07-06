Photo Release

July 6, 2020 Address electric consumer’s complaints: Energy Committee Chairman Sen. Win Gatchalian gives a list of action points to the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) arising from Monday’s hybrid hearing, July 6, 2020, on the spike of electricity bills during the lockdown period. These include Meralco’s submission of service standard report and issuance of personalized explanatory letter to each of its 6.5 million customers on the bill shock and, on the part of the ERC, provide feedback on how the distribution utilities (DUs) have addressed the consumers’ refund or overpayment in their monthly bills. “I want to see how many of Meralco’s customers’ needs are being addressed, how long it takes to address these complaints, and how many queries are acted upon in a day,” Gatchalian said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)