July 6, 2020 Hontiveros on electric bill spike: Sen. Risa Hontiveros tells participants of the Senate Committee on Energy hybrid hearing Monday, July 6, 2020 that the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) continued to increase its electric rate despite assurances that electric bills would go down by June. She said her office received numerous complaints about the spike in electricity bills for the months of May and June. “Some businessmen complain that they closed shop during lockdown but were still billed by Meralco; others were even charged double. In fact, the bills received in June contained charges for the lockdown period. I also want to follow up the status of Meralco’s instalment plan,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)