Photo Release

July 6, 2020 Tax relief for telecommuters: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino is mulling the crafting of a bill that would provide appropriate deduction in taxpayers’ gross income for the cost of electricity incurred while working from home. “I’m proposing, together with Sen. (Win) Gatchalian, that we craft a measure to amend the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC). Taxpayers who worked away from the office and generated additional electricity consumption should be given tax relief,” Tolentino said in Monday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Energy, July 7, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)