Photo Release

July 6, 2020 Tolentino warns Meralco of possible class action: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino during Monday’s hybrid public hearing of the Committee on Energy, July 6, 2020, warns Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) on the possibility of facing a class suit if it will not be able to fully explain to the public the reasons behind the perceived bill shock. “I would like to remind Meralco that there are provisions in Section 102 of Republic Act 7394, the Consumer Act of the Philippines, stipulating the liability of the service provider for service quality imperfection,” he said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)