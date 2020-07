Photo Release

July 6, 2020 Explain the spike: Sen. Win Gatchalian on Monday, July 6, 2020, presides over the Committee on Energy hybrid public hearing on the effects of corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the electric power industry. Gatchalian said power distribution utilities, including Meralco, have to explain to consumers, including himself who experienced the “bill shock”, the spike in their bills during the lockdown. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)