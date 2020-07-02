Photo Release

July 2, 2020 Inclusive and special education: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the continuation of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture’s hybrid hearing Thursday, July 2, 2020, tackling several measures that seek to institute inclusive and special education for children and youth with special needs in all public schools nationwide. ”We see a lot of gaps and a lot of things that we need to strengthen in order to address their (children and youth with special needs) welfare,” Gatchalian said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)