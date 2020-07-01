Photo Release

July 1, 2020 State of internet connectivity in the country: Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the Committee on Public Services, presides over a hybrid hearing Wednesday, July 1, 2020, to look into the status of the internet connectivity in the country and if it can cope under a new normal situation, the availability and accessibility of cell sites across the country, and several franchise bills. "The digital life is now the new norm, not just an option. We are now in a race against time to bridge the digital divide. Closing the gap as soon as possible must be our top priority," Poe said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)