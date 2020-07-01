Photo Release

July 1, 2020 Comedy of errors at the Senate hearing: Sen. Nancy Binay notes in jest the internet connection glitch being encountered by the Committee on Public Services chaired by Sen. Grace Poe during Wednesday’s hybrid hearing, July 1, 2020, as they tackled the issue of accessibility and availability of cell sites and internet access in the country. “I’ve attended several online hearings, I think your committee hearing today has the worst (internet) signal,” Binay commented, to which Poe acceded. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)