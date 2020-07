Photo Release

July 1, 2020 Senate's profound sympathies to Revilla family: Senate President Vicente Sotto III (3rd from right) presents Senate Resolution No. 459, expressing the Senate’s profound sympathies and condolences on the death of former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr. to his family represented by Sen. Bong Revilla Jr. during the necrological service held in honor of his father, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Also in photo are Senators Win Gatchalian and Richard Gordon. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)