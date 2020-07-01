Photo Release

July 1, 2020 Sotto recalls time with Revilla Sr.: A visibly emotional Senate President Vicente Sotto III recalls sharing private jokes and personal stories with former Sen. Revilla Sr. in his eulogy for the late actor-politician Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Both were actors before they entered into politics. Sotto said he first met Revilla when his wife, Helen, became the latter’s leading lady. Sotto also praised Revilla for his achievements both in the movie industry and in the political arena. “Those were the days that we remember him by and we are honored having known him,” a teary-eyed Sotto said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)