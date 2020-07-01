Photo Release

July 1, 2020 ‘My hero’: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. sheds tears as he expressed gratitude to fellow senators, friends and former colleagues who honored his late father, former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr., in Wednesday’s necrological service at the Senate, July 1, 2020. Sen. Bong, who followed in his father’s footsteps, as an actor and as a politician, vowed to keep and continue the legacy left behind by his father. “You are our hero. You’re my hero daddy, we love you,” he said. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB) Sustainable Cities and Communities Act.