Photo Release

July 1, 2020 Sustainable cities and communities: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during the Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement hybrid hearing Wednesday, July 1, 2020, says Sustainable Development Goals 11, which deals with sustainable cities and communities, “is very specific on how we need sustainable transportation, cultural and natural heritage, green public spaces, etc.” Cayetano requested representatives from the National Economic and Development Authority for an update on how COVID-19 had affected the country’s goals in the next hearing. “Have we backtracked?” Cayetano asked. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)