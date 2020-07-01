Photo Release

July 1, 2020 Affordable housing for teachers: Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement Chairman Sen. Francis Tolentino presides over a hybrid hearing Wednesday, July 1, 2020, to tackle Senate Bill Nos. (SBN) 660 and 934 which seek to institutionalize a housing program for teachers by granting them loans at affordable interest rates and providing free on-site living quarters for public school teachers living in remote areas. The committee also tackled SBN 65 or the Sustainable Cities and Communities Act, which seeks to fulfil the international obligations of the country with regard to Sustainable Development Agenda. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)