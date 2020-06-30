Photo Release

June 30, 2020 TWG meeting on energy: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, presides over the continuation of a technical working group meeting Monday, June 30, 2020, to tackle Senate Bill Nos. 363 and 401, which seek to establish a national energy policy and regulatory framework for facilities utilizing waste-to-energy technologies and to allow the use of waste-to-energy in electricity, fuel and heat generation. The bills were authored by Gatchalian and Sen. Francis Tolentino, respectively. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB).