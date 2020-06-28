Photo Release

June 28, 2020 Ph Red Cross, Australian Gov't working together to fight COVID-19: The Philippine Red Cross (PRC), led by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senator Richard J. Gordon, presented one of the PRC's negative pressure ambulances to Australian Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Steven Robinson during the formal opening of the humanitarian organization's molecular laboratory at the Port Area in Manila on June 27, 2020. The Australian government is one of the long-time partners and donors of the Red Cross. Aside from the negative pressure ambulance, it also donated cash amounting to AUD 3,000,000 to help the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also in the photo are PRC Secretary General Elizabeth Zavalla and Von Ryan Ong, head of PRC's Safety Services