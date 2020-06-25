Photo Release

June 25, 2020 'No one should be left behind': Sen. Imee Marcos during the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture’s hybrid hearing on Thursday, June 25, 2020, expresses her support on the bills filed by Senators Win Gatchalian and Francis Tolentino on basic education under the new normal system. She requested the authors to include a provision that will maintain a favorable enrollment rate among learners belonging to the marginalized and vulnerable sectors. ”There are still a lot of students who did not enroll in Ilocos. We don’t want anyone to be left behind. I suggest we add a provision that we will exert all efforts to promote a favorable enrollment rate, especially among those in the marginalized and vulnerable sectors,” added Marcos. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)