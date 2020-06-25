Photo Release

June 25, 2020 Cayetano on blended learning in remote areas: Sen Pia Cayetano asks officials of the Department of Education whether they have considered minimal face-to-face teaching as an option for blended learning in remote areas where transportation is not accessible. “The one or two teachers assigned to those places would know their students because they are isolated. It’s harder to assume that distance learning materials could be delivered to those places when the people living there are detached from most of us,” Cayetano said during the hybrid hearing Thursday, June 25, 2020 on proposals seeking to establish policies for education under the new normal conditions. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)